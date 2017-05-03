Backpack full of spice, crack cocaine, firearms thrown from car window during New Port Richey pursuit

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple people are facing charges after a brief police pursuit in New Port Richey on Wednesday.

According to police, Corporal Pascalli attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in the area of Arthur Avenue and Madison Street.

When Pascalli turned on his emergency equipment, the vehicle sped off and a brief pursuit ensued.

A backpack was thrown from the front passenger’s side window during the pursuit.

The vehicle turned down a dead-end road, ending the pursuit.

Brandon Leissner, the driver, was taken into custody. Dylan Stiles, a passenger, attempted to flee, but was tackled shortly thereafter. Two women remained seated and were taken into custody without incident.

The investigation revealed 125 Spice packets within the backpack, as well as 9.2 grams of crack cocaine, a semi-automatic handgun and almost $2,000 in cash.

Leissner, Stiles, Alyssa Pena and Alexis Crisci all did not cooperate with the investigation. All are charged with the narcotics and carrying a concealed firearm.

Stiles is a convicted felon and was additionally charged with a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and violation of probation warrants.

Leissner was also charged with aggravated fleeing to elude.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES