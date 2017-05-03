Police: 2 dead after shooting at Texas college

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH

TEXAS (WFLA) – Police say two people are dead, including a suspected shooter, at a community college in Texas.

Reports of the active shooter put North Lake College in north Texas on lockdown earlier Wednesday afternoon.

North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. POLICE ON SCENE (DCCCD Alerts) — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

Our NBC affiliate in the area reports that two bodies were found in a building at the college in what police believe may be a murder-suicide.

We have what appears to be one victim deceased & the shooter has committed suicide. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

There appears to be no continuing threat but police will continue to search to make the campus safe. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

