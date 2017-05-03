Police: 2 dead after shooting at Texas college

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH
TEXAS (WFLA) – Police say two people are dead, including a suspected shooter, at a community college in Texas.
Reports of the active shooter put North Lake College in north Texas on lockdown earlier Wednesday afternoon.
Our NBC affiliate in the area reports that two bodies were found in a building at the college in what police believe may be a murder-suicide.
News Channel 8 is tracking this story as it develops, please refresh for updates.
