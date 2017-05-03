Accessories that can Save Lives

Natalie Negrotti has partnered up with the non profit, Melanoma Research Foundation, and created a choker where 20% of the proceeds are going to the foundation.

20% of the proceeds will go to supporting the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF), the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

 

Facts about melanoma

 

–       Melanoma is the leading cause of cancer death in women ages 25-30.

–       In ages 15-29, melanoma is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer.

–       Melanoma does not discriminate by age, race or gender. Everyone is at risk

–       Nearly 90% of melanomas are thought to be caused by exposure to UV light and sunlight

–       Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S.

