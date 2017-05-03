3 killed, several injured after Jeep Cherokee crashes into crowd at Massachusetts auction

BILLERICA, Mass. (WFLA)— Three people were killed and nearly a dozen were seriously hurt when a Jeep Cherokee crashed through a crowded auto auction in Massachusetts.

It happened just after 10 am at the Lynway Auto Auction in Billerica.

Witnesses say the Jeep was in one of the facility’s eight lanes and suddenly accelerated and ran over the victims, before crashing into the side of the building.

This is a developing situation. Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this story.

