2 alligators left behind after Pennsylvania home eviction

CNN Published:

BALDIN, Pa. (CNN) – Landlords never know what they’ll find left behind after tenants have been evicted.

In Pennsylvania, renters abandoned two alligators.

The landlord called a local animal rescuer for help.

Dan Rossi, with Humane Animal Rescue, hadn’t rescued a gator in three years, but he took the reptiles in and is evaluating the best way to re-home them.

“It is legal to own them in the state of Pennsylvania, so we may adopt them out. We may transport them to another state and release them if that’s another appropriate decision to made on them,” Rossi said.

Pittsburgh regulates exotic animal ownership and a local adopter would need the right permit.

Rossi said the original owners may be able to reclaim the animals.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s