2 alligators left behind after Pennsylvania home eviction

BALDIN, Pa. (CNN) – Landlords never know what they’ll find left behind after tenants have been evicted.
In Pennsylvania, renters abandoned two alligators.
The landlord called a local animal rescuer for help.
Dan Rossi, with Humane Animal Rescue, hadn’t rescued a gator in three years, but he took the reptiles in and is evaluating the best way to re-home them.
“It is legal to own them in the state of Pennsylvania, so we may adopt them out. We may transport them to another state and release them if that’s another appropriate decision to made on them,” Rossi said.
Pittsburgh regulates exotic animal ownership and a local adopter would need the right permit.
Rossi said the original owners may be able to reclaim the animals.
