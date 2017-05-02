You Paid For It: Is the Ybor City fountain under I-4 a football-sized boondoggle?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the City of Tampa’s biggest and most expensive public fountains may soon become a giant planter. It’s already fenced off from public entry, bone dry and a magnet for litter.

City of Tampa water managers have drained the football field-sized water attraction located underneath I-4 in Ybor City because it has become a “safety hazard” since the Florida Department of Transportation first built it for $1.3 million in partnership with the city back in 2007 as part of new I-4 construction in that area.

The trouble is that homeless people were drawn to it like children to a splash park and had been using it as a giant bathtub. That didn’t exactly make for the grandiose entrance to Ybor City that city fathers had imagined, so they put an end to those swimming shenanigans.

So how exactly did a mammoth $1.3 million public fountain purchased with your tax dollars end up under an interstate overpass with no parking, no access and no water? That’s what we’re investigating in tonight’s You Paid For It report.

Back when the fountain first opened in August 2007, a number of Tampa residents complained to 8 On Your Side that it was a waste of money. The city — which was falling into a recession at the time — worried whether it could afford to pay thousands a month to keep it running. Were they right?

Watch our story on News Channel 8 tonight at six and decide for yourself.

