Woman with dementia missing in Manatee County

ELLENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway in Manatee County for a missing and endangered woman with dementia.

Anne St. Fort, 80, left a home on Terrace East in Ellenton Tuesday morning.

Deputies say she has dementia and other medical issues, but does not have her medication with her. She also does not have a car.

She was last seen wearing a green and tan dress.

Anyone with information about where she is should call (941) 747-3011.

