Woman stabs boyfriend in front of 5 children, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Orlando police have arrested a woman who they say stabbed her boyfriend while five children were in the room.

Ebony Jackson, 32, was charged with second-degree attempted murder after two children told police she used a kitchen knife to stab their father.

Police said they were called to a home Jackson and the victim shared around 3:45 a.m. Monday. No crime had been committed, but police suggested that somebody leave the home, according to an arrest affidavit.

When officers were called to the home again about an hour later, they found the man covered in blood, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police Jackson had stabbed him while five of the six children who live with them were in the room at the time.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

