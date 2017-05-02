USF football player arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A football player at the University of South Florida has been arrested in Hillsborough County.

Ladarrius Jackson, 22, is in jail, accused of sexual battery and false imprisonment. He was arrested late Monday night.

According to the USF website, Jackson is a junior defensive end originally from Alabama.

WFLA is working to learn more about the accusations against him, and will bring you new developments on this story as they are made available.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES