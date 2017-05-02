Tampa Intl. Airport looking to fill 250 positions at concessions job fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport is hosting its seventh concessions job fair on Monday, May 8.
The job fair will be held in the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board Room from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Airport concessionaires are looking to fill more than 250 positions for shops and restaurants throughout the airport, including both existing concessions and upcoming openings.
Participants in this month’s job fair include companies representing Burger 21, Starbucks, Cigar City Taproom, Four Green Fields, The Body Shop, Spanx, News Channel 8, Dylan’s Candy Bar and more.
The hourly positions include servers, bartenders, baristas, cashiers, stockers, prep cooks, line cooks and sales associates.
For more information on concession opportunities at TIA, visit them online.
