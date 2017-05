ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Voters will decide Tuesday whether or not to expand Al Lang Stadium where the Tampa Bay Rowdies play.

Earlier this year, St. Petersburg City Council members approved putting the referendum on a ballot.

The vote is a huge step for the Rowdies, who have been fighting for a bid to join Major League Soccer.

If the vote passes, talks of terms of a use agreement will begin.

The Rowdies have been active on social media encouraging people to vote yes.