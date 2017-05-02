SPRING MUST HAVES by Candace Corey

SPRING SKIN CARE MUST HAVE

To get rid update your skin care for the season, opt for products that will brighten, hydrate and firm skin like the OleHenriksen 3 Little Wonders ($72 at Sephora.com and OleHenriksen.com) The set contains Ole Henriksenʼs #1 anti-aging serum called, The Truth Serum, which acts like a daily multivitamin for the skin.

SPRING MAKEUP MUST HAVES

The “no makeup” look is one of the Spring makeup trends for the season, so be sure to use the Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter ($44 at Sephora.com and MarcJacobsBeauty.com) to create a glowing, healthy look with your makeup. It’s infused with 5 forms of coconut and provitamin B5 to hydrate and nourish; just apply it directly to skin, or add to your foundation or primer.

SPRING BODY CARE MUST HAVES

To hydrate your body and leave it soft opt for a body moisturizer that contains 100% pure cocoa butter like the Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Lotion ($3.49 at Walmart). It also contains micro-droplets of Vaseline jelly, so skin is left soft and glowing. To stay fashionable, be sure to use an antiperspirant that won’t leave a white mark on your clothes, like the Dove Invisible Dry Spray ($5.49 Target). The formula is invisible and provides 48 hour protection against wetness and odor. It also contains Doveʼs unique ¼ moisturizers so the delicate skin under your arms are left soft and smooth.

SPRING FOOD MUST HAVES

If your trying to Spring clean your diet with healthy food options that are delicious try House Foods tofu ($2.49 available at stores nationwide). For recipe options visit their “50 Plates of Tofu” on Facebook.com/HouseFoodsAmerica.

ABOUT CANDACE COREY:

Candace Corey is a celebrity makeup artist and a beauty & lifestyle expert. Visit her website at CANDACECOREY.COM for beauty tips, lifestyle tricks and monthly giveaways. (The tips were sponsored by the brands mentioned)