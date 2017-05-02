Search underway for man accused of shooting at Florida deputy

By Published:

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) – Authorities are searching for a man after they say he shot at a deputy in a moving car, crashed into a vehicle and stole another.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement that 19-year-old Philip Joseph Haire Jr. should be considered armed and dangerous after shooting at an officer Monday.

Sheriff’s Chief Spokesman Mark Strobridge says a deputy was in front of a home in Palm Beach Coast when a man drove by and fired at the officer. The deputy was unharmed and has not been identified.

Deputies say, after the shooting, Haire wrecked his car and carjacked another car to escape authorities.

An alert has been sent to agencies statewide to lookout for Haire.

