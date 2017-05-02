Satellite radio’s SiriusXM is debuting Beatles channel

NEW YORK (AP) – Satellite radio giant SiriusXM is debuting a channel that’s all-Beatles, all the time.
Sirius said Tuesday it’s achieving a long-sought dream with its own Beatles channel, starting May 18. It comes a week before the band will release a retrospective box set to mark the 50th anniversary of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”
SiriusXM chief Scott Greenstein says he’s made inquiries about starting a Beatles channel for several years, but didn’t want to press too hard when surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr had individual projects to promote.
