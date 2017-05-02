Rays make enough contact against Volquez to beat Marlins 3-1

MIAMI (AP) – Edinson Volquez struck out nine but allowed a career-high eight walks, and the Tampa Bay Rays took advantage of his historically uneven performance to beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 Tuesday.

Logan Morrison hit his sixth home run and was one of only five batters to put the ball in play against Volquez (0-4). But the Rays still managed three runs off the right-hander before he left the game with a thumb blister after 4 1/3 innings.

Volquez threw just 42 of 91 pitches for strikes and became the first starter to walk at least eight batters and strike out at least nine while pitching less than five innings since 1900, the Marlins said, citing information from the Elias Sports Bureau.

Rays hitters finished with eight hits, 15 strikeouts and 11 walks, including four to Brad Miller.

Alex Cobb (2-2) pitched six scoreless innings for his first win since the first week of the season. Alex Colome earned his seventh save.

