Police: Bicyclist shoots man in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a man was robbed and shot in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of 8th Avenue south and 20th Street South around 6 a.m.

Police say a man on a bike robbed the victim, then shot him in the ankle during a confrontation.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect rode off on his bike.

