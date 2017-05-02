Police: Bicyclist shoots man in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a man was robbed and shot in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning.
The incident happened near the intersection of 8th Avenue south and 20th Street South around 6 a.m.
Police say a man on a bike robbed the victim, then shot him in the ankle during a confrontation.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
The suspect rode off on his bike.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- USF football player arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment
- Pasco company fined after weekend brush fire in Odessa
- Chipotle offering BOGO deal to teachers on Tuesday
- New drugs provide hope in fight against Alzheimer’s
- Florida Blue glitch drains customers’ checking accounts
- Mother gets chance to hear, feel daughter’s heart beat in transplant recipient
- Meet Tajiri! Zoo announces name of April the giraffe’s baby
- Better Call Behnken: Do chip credit cards really prevent fraud?