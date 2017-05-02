Pinellas County law enforcement agencies pay tributes in annual K9 memorial service

By Published:
(Source: Clearwater Police)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department joined the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in the county for the annual K9 memorial service on Tuesday.

The service was held at Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens.

Sergeant Mike Spitaleri of Clearwater Police and his son, Jacob, paid tribute to former K9 Major, who was their pet, as well as a police dog, for years. Major died last year.

Pinellas County law enforcement agencies pay tributes in K9 memorial service

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s