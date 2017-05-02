Pinellas County law enforcement agencies pay tributes in annual K9 memorial service

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department joined the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in the county for the annual K9 memorial service on Tuesday.
The service was held at Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens.
Sergeant Mike Spitaleri of Clearwater Police and his son, Jacob, paid tribute to former K9 Major, who was their pet, as well as a police dog, for years. Major died last year.
