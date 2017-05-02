Pasco Sheriff to announce results of drug investigation

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several officials in Pasco County will be announcing results on Tuesday of a months-long narcotics investigation.

The investigation, named Operation Hydra, ended with several people arrested. Deputies say illegal immigrants were among those who were charged. Drugs involved in the bust include methamphetamine and cocaine.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco will be at the new conference along with deputies, members of the state attorney’s office, Dade City police and federal agents.

News Channel 8 will stream the news conference live on WFLA.com at 11:30 a.m. and bring you new details when they are available.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES