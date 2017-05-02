Pandas enjoy warm springtime baths in China

CHENGDU CITY, CHINA (NBC) – Now that spring is here and the weather is heating up, showering has become one of the favorite activities for panda cubs in China.

Two panda cubs at a panda breeding center in southwest China were captured having a good time splashing in the water while bathing.

One cub was a little irritated while showering alone, because she could not get enough water on her fur.

Frustrated, she pulled herself out of her mini bathing pool and ambled off.

The other cub loved the massage he received from his favorite keeper, but things turned sour when he began to splash water all over the cub.

The keeper then quickly exited the enclosure, closing a door behind him, leaving the cub frustrated that he was not able to get back his human friend for the soaking.

