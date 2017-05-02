Live Nation kicks off summer concert season with $20 ticket offer

Dierks Bentley performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, May 27, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Live Nation is kicking off the summer concert season by offering $20 tickets for more than 1,000 shows nationwide.

The tickets are all-in, meaning there are no additional fees. They went on sale Tuesday and will remain on sale until next Tuesday, May 9.

More than 1,000,000 tickets are available for at least 50 of Live Nation’s summer tours. Several concerts in the Tampa Bay area are included.

Performers include Muse, Train, Third Eye Blind, Dierks Bentley, Matchbox 20 and Lionel Richie.

You can see a list of concerts near you and purchase tickets here.

