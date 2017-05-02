Jimmy Kimmel tearfully recounts newborn son’s heart surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jimmy Kimmel says his newborn son is home and doing great after open-heart surgery.
A tearful Kimmel turned his show’s monologue Monday into an emotional recounting of the crisis with what Kimmel called a “happy ending.”
William John Kimmel, nicknamed Billy, was born 10 days ago with a heart defect. It was discovered just hours after Molly Kimmel gave birth to the couple’s second child.
Kimmel said a sonogram revealed his son had a hole in the wall separating the two sides of his heart. He said the baby successfully underwent the first of two surgeries he’ll need and is home and doing “great.”
The host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” then offered an impassioned speech on how every American family should be able to receive life-saving health care.
