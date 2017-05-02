Jeb Bush optimistic he and Jeter can close deal for Marlins

Jeb Bush
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2016, file photo, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush visits a polling place at Eastlan Baptist Church in Greenville, S.C. Bush says he’s optimistic he can close a deal to buy the Miami Marlins, with his partner Derek Jeter taking charge of baseball operations. Speaking publicly for the first time about his efforts to purchase the team from Jeffrey Loria, Bush said Tuesday, May 2, 2017, that baseball has huge potential in Miami, and he’s pleased with the interest by potential partners. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

MIAMI (AP) – Jeb Bush says he’s optimistic he can close a deal to buy the Miami Marlins, with his partner Derek Jeter taking charge of baseball operations, despite stiff competition.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says two groups remain in the mix. The second bid is led by Tagg Romney, son of former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

Bush spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time about his efforts to purchase the team from Jeffrey Loria. He said he’s excited about the interest among people that are potential partners.

The former Florida governor, who lives in Miami, made his comments during a discussion at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.

Romney has yet to speak publicly about the bid by his group, which includes Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine.

