How to prepare for an online doctor visit

(WFLA) — Many hospitals and doctor’s offices are now offering online or “virtual visits” with a doctor. Online doctor visits can save time and money, prices can be dramatically lower than an in-person visit to a doctor.

If you want to visit a doctor online, here are some things you might want to do beforehand.

First, figure out which medical provider you would like to use. Your health insurance provider might offer online doctor visits. Some local hospitals and doctors’ offices offer them too.

Then, find out how much the visit will cost and how much insurance will cover.

You will also need to find out if the medical provider offers online visits for the ailment you need to see a doctor about. Be sure to check the medical provider’s website.

Examples of some ailments that are covered in online doctor visits include-

Colds

Flu

Fever

Rash

Sinus infection

Conjuctivitis or pink eye

Migraines

Seasonal allergies

Upset stomach

Scrape, scratch or bruise

Urinary tract infection

Asthma

Bronchitis

Sore throat

Some medical providers only offer virtual appointments during certain hours. Be sure to check their website first.

Next, determine the online method you’ll be using for your online visit; a desktop computer or a smart phone or tablet.

If you are going to do a visit from your desktop, you will need to make sure it has a webcam and internet access.

If you are going to use a smart phone or tablet, you can participate in an online visit from almost any location. This can be especially helpful for busy parents.

Some insurance companies and medical providers offer apps you can download to your phone. Some local hospitals also have apps for online doctor visits-

You will also most likely need to create an online account. So, be sure to have your health insurance info and a credit card handy.

Write down what you would like to ask the doctor, so you don’t forget to ask something important.

