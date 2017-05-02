Gr8 Inspirations: Betty Harmon, 79, has a special bond with patients

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are people who just have a gift, those who go out of their way to make a difference and leave a special mark in this world.

Every Wednesday morning on WFLA News Channel 8, we are celebrating people who are a “Gr8 Inspiration.” Through their work, volunteer efforts or just everyday living, they touch the lives of others.

Betty Harmon is a Gr8 Inspiration to cancer patients. She’s worked as a patient care technician at Tampa’s St. Joseph’s Hospital for 46 years.

“I just love it, the more I do it the more I love it. I just love taking care of patients,” said the 79-year-old.

You would never know Harmon is pushing 80, as she moves actively through the hallways of the 5th floor cancer unit at St. Joe’s.

When she makes her way into care for patients, that’s when everything changes, with her gift of bringing peace and tranquility to those suffering through treatments.

