Former Ruskin school aide accused of molesting child

WFLA Web Staff Published:
Javier Maza Morales , Hillsborough County Jail booking photo

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – An aide for an after school program in Ruskin is accused of molesting a child.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Javier Maza Morales, age 18, worked as an aide for the Redlands Christian Migrant Association after school care program at Ruskin Elementary.

Investigators say Morales intentionally touched the female victim against her will between November 2016 and March 2017.

Deputies arrested Morales on May 1. He was charged with two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation and two counts of Battery.

Deputies say Morales admitted to committing the crimes after he was arrested.

Morales was not employed by the Hillsborough County School District.

