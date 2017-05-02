Florida Legislature may not finish its work on time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Legislature may be going into overtime.

With time running out, Republican leaders have been unable to finish their work on a new $83 billion budget. The budget must be complete on Tuesday in order for legislators to wrap up their work this week.

Florida law requires that the budget be completely finished 72 hours before a final vote can be taken.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron reached an overall deal on the budget last week, but they have still not agreed on spending items dealing with the environment and health care.

House and Senate budget negotiators held their last public meeting on Sunday.

The session lasts 60 days. Legislators can extend the session by a super majority vote in both chambers.

