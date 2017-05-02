Florida K-9 found dead in cruiser parked outside courthouse

Associated Press Published:

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of a police dog found dead inside a patrol car parked outside a courthouse in Florida.

News outlets are reporting the German Shepherd’s body was discovered about 7:30 p.m. Friday outside the Brevard County Courthouse in Melbourne on Florida’s Atlantic coast.

The patrol car belonged to an officer from the nearby Sebastian Police Department. John Blackledge, the agency’s commander of operations, called the dog’s death a tragedy, adding that his agency will conduct an independent investigation.

Officials haven’t said how long the dog was in the car. The National Weather Service reported the high in central Florida on Friday afternoon was 88 degrees.

Melbourne police and the Brevard County animal control unit also are investigating the death.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s