Florida AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old girl last seen in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a five-year-old girl last seen in Dunnellon.

Alexandria Green is a white female, three feet 11 inches tall, 70 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Green was last seen in the 10000 block of Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon.

She was last seen wearing dark colored shorts, possibly black or blue in color, an orange t-shirt with the wording “mac and cheese” and flip flips.

The girl may be in the company of Alan Green, a white man, 55-years-old, six feet three inches tall.

Alan has a tattoo on his left bicep and on the left side of his chest.

They may be traveling in a 2014, blue Scion XB, Florida tag number AMLC10.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111 or 911.