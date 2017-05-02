Deputies investigating homicide in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that happened outside a home in Riverview Tuesday morning.

Investigators say a man was found dead at the scene on Trammell Trail.

Deputies say the incident does not appear to be random.

Homicide detectives were on scene to gather evidence and process a search warrant.

