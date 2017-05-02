Chipotle offering BOGO deal to teachers on Tuesday

By Published:
AP file photo

(WFLA) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering teachers across the nation a buy one get one deal on Tuesday.

Teachers, faculty and staff can bring their school ID to any Chipotle from 3 p.m. to close on Tuesday and buy a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos then get a second order free.

The popular restaurant chain says the deal is to honor educators and all of their hard work.

The offer is limited to one per customer and only applies to orders made in the restaurant. Online, mobile and fax orders are not eligible.

More information is available on Chipotle’s website.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s