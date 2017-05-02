Bicyclist killed in collision with Florida police officer

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida police officer on his way to a theft call fatally struck a bicyclist in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Scott Dingee told reporters the crash happened Monday night. The officer wasn’t using his emergency lights or siren since it wasn’t a high-priority call.

Dingee says another driver told investigators the bicyclist was serving between the right and left lanes as the Officer B.P. Daigle drove up. According to Dingee, the officer tried to avoid the bike by going into the left lane, but the cyclist did the same thing and the car hit the bike.

The bicyclist died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Daigle has been on the job for about a year and has no prior incidents. He’s on leave pending an investigation.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s