Alligator found in Polk County pool

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A small alligator decided to cool off by taking a dip in a Polk County pool on Monday.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to Cedar Cove in Winter Haven to get the gator out of the swimming pool.
The sheriff’s office posted photos of Sergeant Beebe and Deputy Barber with the reptile after it was removed.
