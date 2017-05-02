Voters approve Al Lang Stadium referendum, Rowdies take step toward MLS franchise bid

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Voters decided Tuesday to expand Al Lang Stadium, where the Tampa Bay Rowdies play.

The vote is a huge step for the Rowdies, who have been fighting for a bid to join Major League Soccer.

Talks of terms of a use agreement will begin now that the vote has passed.

Rowdies owner and partners will spend $80 million on upgrades, turning Al Lang Stadium into an 18,000 seat arena.

