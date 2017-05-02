Voters approve Al Lang Stadium referendum, Rowdies take step toward MLS franchise bid

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Voters decided Tuesday to expand Al Lang Stadium, where the Tampa Bay Rowdies play.
The vote is a huge step for the Rowdies, who have been fighting for a bid to join Major League Soccer.
Talks of terms of a use agreement will begin now that the vote has passed.
Rowdies owner and partners will spend $80 million on upgrades, turning Al Lang Stadium into an 18,000 seat arena.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- USF football player arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment
- Live Nation kicks off summer concert season with $20 ticket offer
- New drugs provide hope in fight against Alzheimer’s
- Florida Blue glitch drains customers’ checking accounts
- Mother gets chance to hear, feel daughter’s heart beat in transplant recipient
- Meet Tajiri! Zoo announces name of April the giraffe’s baby
- Better Call Behnken: Do chip credit cards really prevent fraud?