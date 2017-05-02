Adorable sea lion pups released after rehabilitation in California

By Published:
Credit: CNN

(WFLA/CNN) — After months of recovery, three little sea lion pups headed home.

The babies, who were rescued from beaches in California, are now free from captivity.

They were released back into the wild Monday afternoon.

Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute rescued the little ones after they were found lethargic, emaciated and malnourished.

The pups were rehabilitated over the past couple months.

Once they were at a healthy body weight, alert and responsive — they were taken to the Channel Islands for release.

“We dropped off a little bit away from Prisoners Anchorage out at Santa Cruz Island,” Jennifer Levine said. “And we like to take them back to the islands so that they’re reintroduced to an area that they’re familiar with and that there are other large…populations there. And I feel very confident that all three of these animals are going to do excellent in the wild.”

