8 On Your Side: What you should know before taking an online vision test

WFLA News Channel 8 Anchor Jen Leigh takes an online vision exam.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chances are you’re one of the millions of Americans who need some kind of corrective lenses. In fact, 75 percent of us wear glasses or contact lenses to see.

Problem is, getting the perfect pair of specs is a process. That’s why a new breed of vision test is promising much quicker results from the convenience of your home computer.

Opternative is one of the most popular online eye exam companies. The process is simple and self-explanatory. The site takes you step by step through calibrating your computer and marking off the proper distance in order to take the exam.

Once you’re ready, you use your smart phone as a kind of remote control to answer questions from the screen. The system even reassures you halfway through that there are no right or wrong answers.

Within 24 hours you can get a prescriptions, written by a board certified ophthalmologist for eye glasses, contacts or both for just $60. But, the seemingly simple process isn’t getting the approval of everyone.

Dr. Stuart Harrell is Lakeland optometrist. He says the online vision tests could create some real dangers. “You’re getting nothing that helps you understand the health of your eye,” Harrell said.

Tonight at 5 on News Channel 8, find out more about the potential dangers of online vision tests.

