8 dogs saved from possible dog fighting operation in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Law and animal enforcement officers have uncovered a potential dog fighting operation in Hernando County.
Deputies and officers went to South Brooksville last week to teach people there about code violations, issue warnings and give them information on how to be responsible pet owners.
While they were there, the officials found eight dogs on a vacant property on Leonard Street. The dogs were either tethered with heavy chains or confined to makeshift kennels.
Deputies believe the dogs were possibly being used as bait dogs in a dog fighting operation. It’s not yet clear who owns or owned the dogs because they were found on the vacant property owned by the county.
All of the dogs were taken to the Hernando County Animal Services Shelter. If you’re interested in adopting them, you can call (352) 796-5062.
The sheriff’s office says it will be increasing patrols in South Brooksville to try and root out dog fighting.
Possible dog fighting operation discovered in Hernando County
