Trio steals $700 in liquor, attempts to steal hundreds in energy drinks in Lake Wales

By Published:

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are attempting to identify a trio of suspects who stole hundreds of dollars in liquor and attempted to steal hundreds in energy drinks on Thursday. 

Police said the three suspects entered a Walgreens on Highway 27 and placed $435 worth of energy drinks in a basket.  They attempted to leave the store with the merchandise, but put it down at the last minute.

The suspects are the same three women believed to have taken over $700 worth of alcohol from an ABC Liquor store on Highway 27 moments before entering Walgreens.

The suspects were seen driving off in a white, four-door sedan.

If you know the identity of these suspects or if you have information on these cases, please contact Detective Ivelisse Rodriguez at 863-678-4223, ext. 271, or contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s