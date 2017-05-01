Trio steals $700 in liquor, attempts to steal hundreds in energy drinks in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are attempting to identify a trio of suspects who stole hundreds of dollars in liquor and attempted to steal hundreds in energy drinks on Thursday.

Police said the three suspects entered a Walgreens on Highway 27 and placed $435 worth of energy drinks in a basket. They attempted to leave the store with the merchandise, but put it down at the last minute.

The suspects are the same three women believed to have taken over $700 worth of alcohol from an ABC Liquor store on Highway 27 moments before entering Walgreens.

The suspects were seen driving off in a white, four-door sedan.

If you know the identity of these suspects or if you have information on these cases, please contact Detective Ivelisse Rodriguez at 863-678-4223, ext. 271, or contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.

