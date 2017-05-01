The Oola Guys

http://www.oolalife.com

The OolaGuys are co-authors of the international best-selling book Oola: Find Balance in an Unbalanced World. Dr. Dave (OolaSeeker) and Dr. Troy (OolaGuru) are renowned experts in teaching a proper work-life balance. They travel the world helping people find balance and growth in the seven key areas of life (the 7 F’s of Oola): Fitness, Finance, Family, Field, Faith, Friends, and Fun. By revealing how to remove the stress related to a life out of balance, the OolaGuys help unlock the greatness that is inside all of us, paving a way for a better you, a better family, a better community, and—ultimately—a better world. The OolaGuys are committed to changing the world with their simple, life-changing message.