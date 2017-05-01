Tampa Bay area lands spot on ‘Top 50 Mosquito Cities’ list

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay area is among the nation’s Top 50 Mosquito Cities, according to a new list from Orkin.

The pest control company ranked the Tampa-St. Petersburg area as number 11 for 2017.

The Atlanta area topped the list for the fourth year in a row. The only Florida city to rank above Tampa Bay was the Miami area. Orlando landed in the 12th spot.

The list is based on the number of mosquito customers, both residential and commercial, that the company served from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017.

Mosquito season usually ranges from April to October, and the pests become more active across the U.S. as temperatures rise.

Ways to prevent mosquitoes in your yard:

  • Remove standing water found in buckets, toys and other containers
  • Treat your pool water and keep it circulated
  • Regularly clean your gutters
  • Trim shrubbery
  • Change water in bird baths, fountains and potted plants every week

Preventing mosquito bites:

  • Wear loose, long-sleeved shirts and pants
  • Apply EPA-registered mosquito repellent

Keeping mosquitoes out of your home:

  • Repair window and door screens
  • Close gaps around windows and doors

