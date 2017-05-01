SpaceX successfully launches, lands Falcon 9 rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX’s second attempt to launch Falcon 9 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Monday morning was a success.
The successful mission comes just one day after the original attempt was scrubbed. The launch window for the rocket was supposed to open at 7:15 Sunday morning. The launch conductor called a hold on the mission just 52 seconds before it opened due to a sensor issue.
SpaceX made its second attempt in the other available launch window, around 7 a.m. Monday. The launch was followed by a successful landing back in Cape Canaveral.
Falcon 9 delivered a government satellite into orbit.
