SpaceX successfully launches, lands Falcon 9 rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX’s second attempt to launch Falcon 9 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Monday morning was a success.

The successful mission comes just one day after the original attempt was scrubbed. The launch window for the rocket was supposed to open at 7:15 Sunday morning. The launch conductor called a hold on the mission just 52 seconds before it opened due to a sensor issue.

SpaceX made its second attempt in the other available launch window, around 7 a.m. Monday. The launch was followed by a successful landing back in Cape Canaveral.

Falcon 9 delivered a government satellite into orbit.

