SpaceX successfully launches, lands Falcon 9 rocket

This photo made available by SpaceX on Thursday, March 30, 2017 shows the company's Falcon 9 rocket on Kennedy Space Center's historic Pad 39A in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Its launch, scheduled for Thursday will be the first time SpaceX launches one of its reused boosters. (SpaceX via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX’s second attempt to launch Falcon 9 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Monday morning was a success.

The successful mission comes just one day after the original attempt was scrubbed. The launch window for the rocket was supposed to open at 7:15 Sunday morning. The launch conductor called a hold on the mission just 52 seconds before it opened due to a sensor issue.

SpaceX made its second attempt in the other available launch window, around 7 a.m. Monday. The launch was followed by a successful landing back in Cape Canaveral.

Falcon 9 delivered a government satellite into orbit.

