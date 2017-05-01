State drops misdemeanor charge against Markeith Loyd

Markeith Loyd, suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer, attends his initial court appearance Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Orange County Jail, in Orlando, Fla. Loyd spoke out of turn and was defiant during the appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a weeklong manhunt. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Prosecutors have dropped a resisting arrest charge against murder suspect Markeith Loyd, court documents show.The state attorney’s office dropped the misdemeanor charge of resisting a law enforcement officer without violence on Friday.

“Because the defendant is currently charged with multiple homicides and other serious felonies, and the state is seeking the death penalty, further prosecution of this misdemeanor offense is not warranted,” the state attorney’s office said.

Loyd is charged with killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, as well as Sade Dixon, who was Loyd’s pregnant ex-girlfriend.

