State drops misdemeanor charge against Markeith Loyd

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Prosecutors have dropped a resisting arrest charge against murder suspect Markeith Loyd, court documents show.The state attorney’s office dropped the misdemeanor charge of resisting a law enforcement officer without violence on Friday.

“Because the defendant is currently charged with multiple homicides and other serious felonies, and the state is seeking the death penalty, further prosecution of this misdemeanor offense is not warranted,” the state attorney’s office said.

Loyd is charged with killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, as well as Sade Dixon, who was Loyd’s pregnant ex-girlfriend.

