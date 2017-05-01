Ryan Seacrest joins Kelly Ripa on ‘Live’

NEW YORK (AP) – Ryan Seacrest is becoming a regular on morning television, adding his name to Kelly Ripa’s on the chat show “Live with Kelly.”
He was announced on Monday, a year after Michael Strahan exited the show for “Good Morning America.” The way Strahan’s departure was handled so annoyed Ripa that she skipped the show for two days in protest.
She has worked with guest co-hosts like Jerry O’Connell, Fred Savage and Andy Cohen since then, a stretch of uncertainty that led some to wonder with Ripa really wanted to go it alone.
But it’s a big get: Seacrest is a major star, whose television presence had diminished since “American Idol” ended.
