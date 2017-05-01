Ryan Seacrest joins Kelly Ripa on ‘Live’

By Published:
Kelly Ripa
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Kelly Ripa arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Ripa is set to announce a new co-host for her morning chat show on May 1, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Ryan Seacrest is becoming a regular on morning television, adding his name to Kelly Ripa’s on the chat show “Live with Kelly.”

He was announced on Monday, a year after Michael Strahan exited the show for “Good Morning America.” The way Strahan’s departure was handled so annoyed Ripa that she skipped the show for two days in protest.

She has worked with guest co-hosts like Jerry O’Connell, Fred Savage and Andy Cohen since then, a stretch of uncertainty that led some to wonder with Ripa really wanted to go it alone.

But it’s a big get: Seacrest is a major star, whose television presence had diminished since “American Idol” ended.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s