Princess Charlotte about to turn 2; new photo released

By Published:
In this photo released Monday May 1, 2017, by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, showing their daughter Princess Charlotte taken in April 2017 by her mother Kate the Duchess of Cambridge at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said they are "delighted" to share this new photograph of Princess Charlotte enjoying the outdoors to mark their only daughter's second birthday on Tuesday May 2. (The Duchess of Cambridge via AP)

LONDON (AP) – Prince William and his wife Kate have released a photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her 2nd birthday.

The photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge was distributed Monday, one day before Charlotte turns two.

It shows Charlotte on the grounds of Anmer Hall, the family’s country home, wearing a yellow cardigan sweater decorated with images of sheep.

The family is expected to spend more time in London in the coming years. Their London base is at Kensington Palace.

Charlotte’s older brother Prince George, 3, plans to attend a London school in September.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s