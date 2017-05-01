Polk County native belts love song in top 11 on ‘The Voice’

(WFLA) – Polk County native Chris Blue chose the song “When a Man Loves a Woman” to perform Monday night on The Voice.
Blue is inspired by his fiancé, who is in remission from bone cancer.
Jenn Holloway has much more on this story in the video above. Watch “The Voice” on News Channel 8 tomorrow at 8 p.m. to see if Blue makes the cut.
