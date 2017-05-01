Pasco residents ignoring burn ban

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Mary Ali walked outside on Sunday and saw smoke billowing from a field across State Road 54, near her home in Odessa.

“A little after 10, 10:30, I looked out and you could see the smoke billowing over here,” said Ali.

Pasco fire officials said a 40-acre brush fire ignited in a pile of mulch at a commercial recycling facility.

“We don’t even grill out right now, we’re just like no fires, nothing,” said Ali.

Nate Lindsey lives in the same neighborhood and worried the wildfire could have spread, due to the dry conditions around his home.

“Even with the retention pond there is a lot of brush and stuff that goes around it, so just because there is a lake in between doesn’t mean it’s not going to spread, it could go around that lake and spread to these houses,” said Lindsey.

Despite the dryness, Pasco officials say many people are simply ignoring a countywide burn ban.

“Since the burn ban has gone into affect we’ve had 410. That is four one zero, illegal burns or outside burns in Pasco County since that burn ban has gone into effect,” said Pasco Emergency Services Director Kevin Guthrie.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s office said they plan to crack down on people who ignore the burn ban and start fires.

They will be issuing fines for people who ignore the ban.

If they start a fire that gets out of control a person can be held financially responsible for any damages caused by the fire.

