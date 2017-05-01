New drugs can help fight, prevent Alzheimer’s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A life forgotten and erased, Alzheimer’s patients often look at family and friends as if it’s the very first time they’ve seen them. With more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and so many others with some sort of dementia, the illnesses affect everyone.

There is hope in the way that Alzheimer’s is fought that could make it no longer a threat for future generations.

For couple Nancy and Ronald Sweet they’ve not walked but instead danced down the road of life for 17 years.

“Well, Rumba, Argentine Tango, swing,” says Ronald.

Dancing ballroom has kept their hearts beating at the same pace, but these days Nancy’s mind is having trouble keeping step.

“Nancy developed Alzheimer’s and was diagnosed officially, almost 6 years ago,” says Ronald.

Now there are new drugs to help those, like Nancy, fighting this disease of the brain. There are also ways to prevent it, so future generations won’t have to suffer like many victims of dementia today.

