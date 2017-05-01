Name for April the giraffe’s baby to be announced Monday

By Published:
In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April stands with her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience of more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WFLA) — The time has finally come! On Monday, we will learn the name of the second most famous giraffe in the world: April the giraffe’s baby boy.

People all over the world were glued to their computers for weeks watching April the giraffe throughout her pregnancy and birth.

Her baby boy has remained nameless since he was born about two weeks ago. Shortly after his birth, the Animal Adventure Park in New York started a contest allowing fans to vote on a name for him.

On Sunday night, the zoo announced that a name had been chosen. It will be announced Monday morning.

News Channel 8 is keeping an eye out for the announcement and will bring it to you as soon as we find out.

MORE STORIES ABOUT APRIL –

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s