Mother gets chance to hear, feel daughter’s heart beat in transplant recipient

Stacie Schaible By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Garrett Leopold was born in 1996 with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The left side of his heart was underdeveloped.

At just three-months-old, Leopold needed his first heart transplant.

Amanda Pierce was born a healthy little girl who lived a blessed life until 2013, her senior year in high school.

A car accident changed everything.

Pierce was left brain dead at 18-years-old and 16-year-old Garrett was in dire need of a second heart transplant.

Pierce would be the one to give him a second chance at life.

Stacie Schaible has much more on this story in the video above.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s