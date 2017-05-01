Mother gets chance to hear, feel daughter’s heart beat in transplant recipient

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Garrett Leopold was born in 1996 with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The left side of his heart was underdeveloped.
At just three-months-old, Leopold needed his first heart transplant.
Amanda Pierce was born a healthy little girl who lived a blessed life until 2013, her senior year in high school.
A car accident changed everything.
Pierce was left brain dead at 18-years-old and 16-year-old Garrett was in dire need of a second heart transplant.
Pierce would be the one to give him a second chance at life.
Stacie Schaible has much more on this story in the video above.
