Man brings 3-year-old with him to Ocala home invasion robbery, deputies say

WESH Published:

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A man who was arrested in a Marion County home invasion robbery had a 3-year-old in his car when he committed the crime, deputies said.

Kareem Jamel Mutcherson, 23, was pulled over early Monday as Marion County deputies responded to a robbery at a home on Silver Lane in Ocala.

Deputies said somebody broke into the home and stole an Xbox, a Wii, a PlayStation 3 and video games. The robber pistol-whipped someone in the head, causing minor injuries, deputies said.

During the traffic stop, a deputy spotted an Xbox matching the description of the one stolen one in Mutcherson’s back seat.

Mutcherson denied committing the robbery and said he had been given the Xbox as a birthday gift. He told investigators that he didn’t have the cords for the Xbox because he was “in a rush.”

Two of the victims identified Mutcherson as the robber after the traffic stop, deputies said.

Mutcherson had a 3-year-old in the back seat of his car when he was pulled over, deputies said.

The child was released to family members.

