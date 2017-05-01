LIVE: Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Gibsonton

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Gibsonton.

The flames broke out Monday morning on Alavista Drive. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded and was able to get the flames under control. The crews are now trying to keep an eye on hot spots.

No injuries have been reported. It’s not yet known if anyone was home when the fire broke out.

There is no word yet on the cause.

News Channel 8 is tracking this developing story and will bring you new information as it’s made available.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES